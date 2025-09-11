WBI Investments LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:TPL opened at $937.18 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $766.51 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $948.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 260 shares of company stock valued at $245,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.