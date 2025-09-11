Wall Street Zen Downgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens decreased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.33. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $125.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.35 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,604,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 644,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,190 shares during the last quarter. Kize Capital LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 289,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

