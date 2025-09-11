W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Financial Contrast

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Horiba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63% Horiba 11.19% 12.26% 7.99%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horiba has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for W.W. Grainger and Horiba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17 Horiba 0 0 0 0 0.00

W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus target price of $1,069.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given W.W. Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Horiba.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Horiba”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.77 $1.91 billion $39.41 25.26 Horiba $2.10 billion 1.48 $221.71 million $5.74 12.89

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Horiba. Horiba is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Horiba on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Horiba

(Get Free Report)

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company’s products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.