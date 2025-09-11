Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Declares $0.02 Half year 25 Dividend

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) announced a half year 25 dividend on Wednesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, September 30th.

Venture Global Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of VG opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

