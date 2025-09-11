Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

