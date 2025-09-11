Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,254.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,429,000 after buying an additional 852,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.