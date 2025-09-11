Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,254.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 890,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,429,000 after buying an additional 852,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 389,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $76.87.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
