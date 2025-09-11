Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI is SWAN Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 8.2% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,295,000 after purchasing an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,064,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 418,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,612,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.