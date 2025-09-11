Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,055,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,796,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,251,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

