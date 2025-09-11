United Services Automobile Association Takes $503,000 Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,325.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,908.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,444.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

