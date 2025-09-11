United Services Automobile Association Takes $433,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

PKG opened at $213.25 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.