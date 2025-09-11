United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 3,379 Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.58 and a 12-month high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.