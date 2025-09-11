United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Shares in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SEI Investments by 41.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,258. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,375. This represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

