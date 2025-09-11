United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Veralto by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.