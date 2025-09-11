UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Sells 343,009 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343,009 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.97% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $381,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $260,853,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $187,514,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 647.7% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 920,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

