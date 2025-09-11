UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 1.58% of Okta worth $289,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after buying an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.81 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

