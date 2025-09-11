UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,326 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $330,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after purchasing an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $36,798.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $245,559.60. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.84, for a total value of $1,043,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,808.12. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $146.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Melius began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

