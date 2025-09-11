UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Has $306.83 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $306,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.66 and its 200-day moving average is $249.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

