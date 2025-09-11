Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

