Triune Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Triune Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Triune Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triune Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $37,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 70,853 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

