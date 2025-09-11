Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 143,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $1,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 286,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $143.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

