Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Desjardins cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 13,171.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

