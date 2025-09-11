Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Acquired by UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 272,770 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Targa Resources worth $316,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $163.15 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

