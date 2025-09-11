Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Director Buys C$15,818.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,321,780. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their position.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$81.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$74.17 and a one year high of C$91.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.25.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.67.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

