Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Director Buys C$15,818.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$79.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,321,780. This trade represents a 0.48% increase in their position.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$81.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$74.17 and a one year high of C$91.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.25.
Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
