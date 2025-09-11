Strategic Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

