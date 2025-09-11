Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $267.01 Million Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,657,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 15.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 14.36% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $267,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 891,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,479,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

