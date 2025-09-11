Strategic Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Strategic Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

