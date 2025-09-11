Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 876136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $114,726,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,896 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,348,000 after acquiring an additional 360,777 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,436,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

