SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 468,928 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

