SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,950,000 after buying an additional 458,677 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,036,000 after buying an additional 403,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after buying an additional 235,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,052,000 after buying an additional 234,403 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,931,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.