SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Short Interest Update

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 1.0%
ADIV opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.58. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.
SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile
