SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Short Interest Update

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 1.0%

ADIV opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.58. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Get SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF alerts:

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.