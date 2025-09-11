Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This trade represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SKWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.