Siren L.L.C. Has $7.27 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,516,928.77. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $924.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $931.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

