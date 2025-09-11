Siren L.L.C. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Siren L.L.C. reduced its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. owned about 0.55% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $343.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisabeth Bjork acquired 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,706.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 224,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,763.88. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $111,413 in the last 90 days. 24.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.