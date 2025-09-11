Siren L.L.C. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

Siren L.L.C. cut its position in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 1,151.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 91,980.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 20.1%

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $817.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 426,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,399,630. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Gault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $191,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 171,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,000.24. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $557,150 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

