Siren L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 786.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 851,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,367,000 after purchasing an additional 642,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,026,000 after purchasing an additional 613,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,235 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $341.86 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.41 and a fifty-two week high of $403.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.09 and a 200-day moving average of $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

