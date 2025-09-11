Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after buying an additional 69,920 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $467.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

