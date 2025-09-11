Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 3,723 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 967.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

