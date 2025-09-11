Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Drops By 21.2%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $274,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,856.96. The trade was a 113.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 384.2% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 274,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 224,410 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 185,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 110,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:SD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 51.77%.The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

