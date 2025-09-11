Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Drops By 23.0%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of -0.34. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Niu Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

Featured Stories

