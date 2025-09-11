Short Interest in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Increases By 30.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 42,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $393.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

