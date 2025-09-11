Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Grows By 29.0%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 529,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 410,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77.9 days.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILLF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $43.78.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

