Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Decreases By 22.6%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 670,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $250.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28,222.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,254,000 after purchasing an additional 946,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $123,812,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.