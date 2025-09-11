Short Interest in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Expands By 29.5%

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,900 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDOG opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $36.71.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDOG. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 157,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 765.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.