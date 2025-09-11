SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF $SEIM Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 221.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $513,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $981,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 13.6%

Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Announces Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0724 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

