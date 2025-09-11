SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,478 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.



