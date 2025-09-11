SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,455 Dominion Energy Inc. $D

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.