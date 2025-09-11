SCS Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 93,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 16.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 528,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Navigator by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVGS opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.73 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

