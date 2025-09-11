Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI Shares Bought by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,583 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

