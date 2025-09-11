Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.3% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.4% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 36,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 118,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1%

SLB stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.