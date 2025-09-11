SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,141 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

